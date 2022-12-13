Kenya: Remittances to Kenya Hit Sh42.4 Billion in November

Nairobi — Kenyans living abroad sent home Sh42.4 billion in November, a 3.9 per cent increase compared to the Sh40.8billion sent in September.

According to the Central Bank of Kenya(CBK), the US remains the largest source of remittances to Kenya, accounting for 55.8 per cent in the period.

"The remittance inflows continue to support the current account and the foreign exchange market," said CBK.

The cumulative inflows for the 12 months to November totaled USD 4,021 million compared to USD 3,667 million in November 2021, an increase of 9.7 percent.

Remittances not only represent an important source of forex but also support many livelihoods.

According to an analysis by WorldRemit, education, healthcare, and household needs are the main uses of remittances in Kenya, sectors that tend to have a multiplier effect on development.

The company also noted that Kenya is among the top 3 countries in Africa in receiving remittances, Nigeria came first followed by Zimbabwe.

Digitization remains a key driver for the growth of remittance services, according to WorldRemit, which has partnered with local banks, allowing direct sending of money to accounts, and M-pesa.