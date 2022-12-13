South Africa: Umalusi On Allegations of Cheating Involving Some Candidates and Teachers

press release

Umalusi is concerned about the allegations of cheating involving some candidates and teachers

Umalusi, the Quality Council for General and Further Education and Training, has learnt from the media that there are some candidates who have been caught cheating via a WhatsApp group. According to the reports, the candidates in question paid teachers to have access to the answers posted on the particular WhatsApp group and during toilet breaks while the examinations were in session.

Umalusi awaits submission of the report on this matter by the Department of Basic Education (DBE). As a standard practice, the report will, once received, be tabled for the consideration of the relevant structures of Umalusi Council for a decision. The decision taken will eventually be communicated publicly. In order not to be pre-emptive, Umalusi is unable to communicate on this matter prior to the receipt and consideration of the DBE's report.

The CEO of Umalusi, Dr Mafu Rakometsi, says "I want to reassure the public that Umalusi will continue using its rigorous and robust quality assurance mechanisms to safeguard the integrity and credibility of the National Senior Certificate."