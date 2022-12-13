Tanzania: Govt Commends FAO Support to Earth Quake Victims

Bukoba — THE government has commended the UN Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO), and other donors who responded quickly to support Kagera region after it was hit by earth quake on September 10, 2016.

Bukoba District Commissioner (DC), Mr Moses Machali made the remarks on behalf of the Kagera Regional Commissioner (RC), Mr Albert Chalamila during a terminal review meeting on a two year-project (2020-2022) being implemented with financial support from the FAO held recently in Bukoba Municipality.

"On behalf of the government I whole heartedly thank the UN Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO), and other donors who extended a helping hand in time of need after the region was hardly hit by the earthquake.

The support has enabled people to cope with the effects caused by the earthquake while the infrastructure in key sectors including health and education had been rehabilitated," he said.

The two-year nutrition value-chain strengthening programme was being implemented in the six councils namely Muleba, Bukoba DC, Missenyi, Karagwe, Kyerwa and Ngara.

Elaborating, Mr Machali said Kagera Region was among regions with high rate of chronic malnutrition among children and pregnant women.

A survey conducted during 2018 revealed that the rate of chronic malnutrition (stunting) among children in Kagera region stood at 39.8 per cent above the 31.8 per cent national average. Anemia among children aged below five years stood at 57 per cent while anemia among pregnant women stood at 27 per cent.

Elaborating, he said it is saddening that regions with plenty of food were facing malnutrition including Kagera, Njombe, Mbeya, Iringa and Rukwa.

"Stunting has severe negative effects on child's growth both physically and mentally, preventing these children from reaching their actual potential... sadly, once stunted; the child will be stunted for life.

Malnutrition is another child killer that contributes to more than half of all childhood deaths. Malnutrition among children is largely due to ignorance. Parents and guardians should be educated on best food to feed their children," he hinted.

The available food varieties are enough to prevent many diseases. What was needed was education to enable the parents and guardians to give the right food on the right time, Mr Machali remarked.

FAO Food Security Officer, Mr Julius Sonoko explained that the two- years programmed aimed at improving food security in Kagera region and also strengthening efforts to reduce the rate of malnutrition among children.

"The FAO had also imparted education on disaster risk reduction, earthquake and effects on climate change to Kagera residents following the September 10, 2016 - 5.9 magnitude earthquake," he said.

During the earthquake 17 people were killed and 550 injured, also, 550 houses collapsed and 14,000 developed major cracks.

Data indicate that in Tanzania chronic malnutrition (stunting) affects about 31.8 per cent (3 million) of all under five children. Anemia is currently prevalent in 57 per cent of pregnant women in Tanzania. The prevalence is more likely to be higher among women aged 15-19 years than those aged between 20-34 years.

It is more likely to be prevalent among those within large families, with no formal education, food insecurity, lack of health insurance, had no anti-malaria during pregnancy and had low frequency of anti-natal clinic attendance. On the other hand, delivery in a health facility may be potentially protective against anemia.