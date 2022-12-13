Uganda: 11 Killed as UPDF Battles ADF Rebels Who Attacked Ntoroko

The UPDF has said at least 11 fighters belonging to terrorist group Allied Democratic Forces have today been put out of action during the raging battle between the Ugandan army and the rebel group.

"Estimated 20-30 ADF fighters last night crossed River Semuliki into Kyanja in Ntoroko district. Our intelligence got wind of them and they were intercepted. A fight is on to decisively deal with the group. 11 of them have been put out of Action. More details will be availed, "UPDF spokesperson, Brig Felix Kulayigye said on Tuesday morning.

Earlier, there were reports of an attack on Bweramule village, Rwebisengo sub county, Ntoroko district on Tuesday morning where three civilians are said to have been injured by suspected ADF rebels.

According to the army spokesperson, following the incident, the UPDF pursued the attackers leading to the ongoing battle to neutralise them.

The incident in Ntoroko has caused panic among locals for fear of renewed attacks by the rebel group.

For over a year now, the UPDF has together with its Congolese counterparts, FADRC launched offensives against ADF camps in the thick DRC forests in an operation code named Shuja.

Using fighter jets, artillery and ground troops, UPDF has caused so much damage onto the rebel group and has since scattered.

Reports also indicate that the group's fighters have since sought refugee in new areas North Kivu and Ituri provinces.

It is believed that due to the pressure exerted on them, ADF has split into small groups , one of which is believed to have attacked Ntoroko.