Kenya: Beachfront Hotels Brace for High Tourism Season

Kwale — Seafront hotels in Diani Beach are bracing for the peak tourism season as holidaymakers flock back to the sandy beaches while bed occupancy increases.

Hotels, lodges and other accommodation facilities are reporting heavy bookings for the upcoming Christmas and New Year holiday weeks.

In some cases, this year's occupancy rates are a stark contrast with the last two years' numbers, when the travel industry was suffering losses due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Diani Beach in Kwale County is the preferred holiday destination for many Kenyans and foreign visitors and each year it receives a record number of holidaymakers arriving to savour its beautiful sandy beaches and tropical ambience.

The Beach has been voted the best beach destination in Africa six years in a row by the World Travel Awards.

Stakeholders in the hospitality industry say beach hotels and other tourist establishments are reporting brisk reservations and bookings, ahead of the Christmas and New Year festivities.

Kenya Association of Hotelkeepers and Caterers (KAHC) Coast branch Executive Officer Sam Ikwaye says the festive season looks promising for those in the tourism, travel and hospitality industry.

Ikwaye says advance bookings and reservations witnessed had been 'very encouraging,' with local holidaymakers accounting for the highest percentage.

"The signs are that this will be an extremely busy and fully booked festive period," said Ikwaye adding that hotel bed occupancy is currently oscillating between 80-90 percent.

Ikwaye says industry players are expecting hotels to be fully booked 'and it looks like it will be a bumper December and New Year holiday season'.

He noted that hotels have organized various events to mark the December and New Year festivities among them water sports, family dinners and live entertainment to keep holidaymakers happy.

Speaking during a consultative tourism stakeholders' forum at Neptune Paradise Beach Resort and Spa, the KAHC Executive Officer attributed the rise in bed occupancy to the improved levels of consumer confidence within the tourism and hotels sector.

Ikwaye says the return of international tourists shows that they have confidence in the country's political stability after the hotly contested August General Election.

He urged the Kenya Ferry Services to improve services noting that the number of passengers and motorists using the Likoni Channel is expected to rise during the festive season.

He says the transport crisis in the past at the crucial crossing channel had dealt a major blow to the tourism industry in Diani Resort town.

Ikwaye says perennial delays often lead to tourists who are on holidays in Diani to miss their return flights at the Moi International Airport, Mombasa.

Baobab Beach Resort and Spa General Manager Jeff Mukolwe says as the peak tourist season swings into high gear high occupancy rates are expected in the coming days and weeks.

"Hotels are receiving advance bookings and we feel that it's going to be a pretty good season for the tourism industry players," said Mkolwe, adding that his hotel is already hosting 700 guests.

"We are actually expecting an increase in foreign and domestic visitors this holiday season if the enhanced bookings and reservations we have had in the past few days are anything to go by," he said.

The veteran hotelier said there were many domestic tourists from Nairobi, Nakuru, Kisumu, Eldoret, Nyeri and other upcountry towns flocking the region.

"But we also have a modest rise in international tourists from Germany, Poland, Bulgaria, USA, Britain and other European source markets," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Ecotourism By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mkolwe says most beach hotels are expecting 100 percent bed occupancy in the coming days, adding that hoteliers were making 'efforts to improve safety and security of their guests'.

"We are very busy and happy with how the season is turning out. Christmas and New Year are looking very good and most hotels are fully booked with domestic and international tourists," said Mkolwe.

Kwale County Commissioner (CC) Gideon Oyagi says security has been tightened ahead of the Christmas and New Year festive season in anticipation of high numbers of both local and international tourists.

Oyagi says police have beefed up security for the festivities to effectively deter criminal activities.

He says police have started securing places of worship, public beaches and other tourist spots to ensure a peaceful environment before, during and after the December and New Year celebrations. - Kna