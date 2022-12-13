Tanzania: Zanzibar First Lady Calls for Continuous Efforts to End GBV

Zanzibar First Lady Maryam Mwinyi has called for continuous efforts to fight Gender Based Violence which is still rampant in the country.

In her speech to award 12 anti GBV champions in Islands to mark the climax of 16 Days of Activism against GBV, Ms Mwinyi said although activists and survivors have been raising their voices against the vice the fight requires more investment and commitment from the leaders.

Reading the speech on her behalf, Eng Zena Ahmed Said- Chief Secretary of the Revolutionary Council (Zanzibar Cabinet), said if activists, champions, and members of the community show laxity in advocating for better laws and law enforcement, GBV would continue.

She urged everyone in the society to volunteer and direct more efforts in campaigning against GBV so that all people including children and women are protected so as to focus on development to achieve the national, regional, continental and global goals.

Mama Maryam said that harassment and GBV were complex issues that need to be eradicated noting that the government recognises the contribution by NGOs in the fight against the vice.

She commended the Zanzibar Female Lawyers Association (ZAFELA) for organising the event to award champions of the anti GBV campaign during the 16 Days of activism which climaxed on December 10.

The Minister for Social development, Elders, Gender and Children Ms Riziki Pembe Juma urged all people to ensure GBV ends at least by exposing perpetrators so that they are prosecuted and punished.

Ms Jamila Mahmoud Juma, ZAFELA Director, said it was sad that abuse of children and women has persisted despite ongoing campaigns to stop the menace. "Unfortunately, we still have no better system for data collection regarding GBV."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Legal Affairs Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She said, according to the Zanzibar Office of the Chief Government Statistician (OCGS), 865 GBV related cases were filed in courts while ZAFELA recorded 200 cases by end of November this year.

The GBV champions awarding committee chairperson Madam Imane Duwe said the 12 champions were selected from fifty-nine contestants, for their efforts in fighting abuse of children and women in the country. The categories were early marriages, right to reproductive health, children and women rights defenders by religious leaders, journalist hero in GBV campaign, GBV activists on social media, and young activist.

Development partners led by UNDP commended ZAFELA for taking different measures against GBV and that they will continue working together until war against GBV is won.

This year's 16 Days theme is "UNITE! Activism to end violence against women and girls".