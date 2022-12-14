Tanzania: Govt Unveils Mapinduzi Trade Fair Schedule

MORE than 400 companies have registered to participate in Zanzibar Mapinduzi Trade Fair which will run from December 30 to January 13 next year as part of activities to commemorate the 59th anniversary of Isles Revolution.

The trade fair will be held at Maisara grounds in Unguja Urban District.

Minister for Trade and Industry Development Mr Omar Said Shaaban told journalists on Tuesday that the annual trade fair which attracted local and international companies will provide business opportunities, increase skills and scope for small and large industrial entrepreneurs as well as government institutions which provide a wide range of services to the community.

"The trade fair is among the series of activities lined-up for commemorating the 59th anniversary of the 1964 Revolution. We have so far registered 400 participants including 50 from Mainland and others from Kenya, Burundi, Zambia, Egypt, Zimbabwe, and Iran," the Minister said.

He encouraged local producers from Mainland and Zanzibar to use the opportunities arising from the trade fair whose theme is 'Gender Inclusiveness in Trade Development,' which promotes gender equality and gender mainstreaming in trade.

The Minister further urged people to show up in large numbers at the ninth Zanzibar Trade Fair to support producers and entrepreneurs by buying products from within and outside the country.

He said that there will be special days planned for various groups and institutions such as innovation day which aims at encouraging young people to be innovators, the Property and Business Formalization Program for Tanzania (MKURABITA) , State Mining Corporation day aims at encouraging the use of environmental friendly cooking energy such as 'Rafiki Briquettes.'

MKURABITA is a government initiative launched by a Declaration of the Third Term President of the Government of the United Republic of Tanzania, the late Benjamin William Mkapa, in September 2003.