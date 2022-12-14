Rwanda: Top Rwandan Players That Could Switch to New Clubs in January

The 2023 Winter transfer window officially opens in most countries on January 1, 2023 as the club seeks to beef up their squads for the remainder of the season.

A couple of Rwandan players abroad could consider their future elsewhere as they have been inactive so far this season as some have no clubs while others are struggling for playing time.

Times Sport takes a look at five Rwandan players abroad who could move to new clubs in January.

Djihad Bizimana

The midfielder is having a torrid time at Belgian second tier outfit KMSK Deinze in the ongoing season, as he struggles to at least make it in the squad playing the Challenger League or the Cup games.

The Rubavu-born is reportedly not happy at the club as he most of the time finds himself training with the reserves yet he joined the club as a regular starter.

With his contract set to expire on June 30, 2023, Bizimana is likely to be sold in the forthcoming transfer window for a cut off price rather than losing him for free in June.

His quest for playing time which is effectively not guaranteed at Deinze could also push him further away to a new team.

Thierry Manzi

The defensive pillar failed to find his feet at Moroccan giants FAR Rabat and was released in June 2022 just six months after joining them from Dila Gori in Georgia.

Manzi is currently without a club and, while he has reportedly returned to Kigali, the centre back is likely to get a new team as he hopes to get his career back on track if he is to keep a place in the national team.

Salomon Nirisarike

The towering central defender was released by Armenian outfit FC Urartu in June 2022 after a year and a half at the club.

He made a total of 29 league appearances for FC Urartu during his stay.

The ex-Royal Antwerp guardsman could stay in the Armenian league by signing for one of the newly promoted teams or move to nearby Moldova.

George Lewis Ishimwe

Ishimwe was bent on leaving Arsenal in August 2022 after his persistent injury problems.

He even had trials with Norwegian side Sandefjord but was not offered a contract and he returned to Arsenal.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ishimwe, 22, has played just three games for the youth team of Arsenal this season with two of them coming in the International Premier Cup.

He has not played any game in the Premier League 2 and he is destined to leave in January.

Noam Emeran

Emeran was on the wanted list of Bayern Leverkusen and a host of other Bundesliga teams have been after his services before he extended his stay at Manchester United in the summer.

The 20-year-old winger has played four games for the Red Devils U21 side so far this season but his lack of playing time could push him to make a loan request.

Emeran is currently training with the Manchester United senior team and played in friendly games against Real Betis and Cadiz.

He feels ripe for top level football and could be loaned out in January to continue his development elsewhere.