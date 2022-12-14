Tanzania: Scribes Urged to Embrace Inclusive Reporting

13 December 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

GENDER and Human rights activists have called upon media houses to ensure inclusiveness in coverage of different issues, while giving space to gender mainstreaming.

The call was made during a media engagement meeting to build capacity to editors and managers on gender mainstreaming and abolition of sexual harassment in media houses' held here recently.

According to the activists, media houses structure should reflect gender equality and their coverage should also promote gender parity as crucial in minimizing or ending harassment and sexual abuse in the organizations.

Ms Imane Duwe from the State University of Zanzibar (SUZA) in collaboration with senior officer form the Tanzania Women Media Association (TAMWA)-Mainland Ms Sylivia Kaulinge and Ms Sauda Msangi facilitated the meeting.

"We must lead with examples... when we promote gender equality in the country and condemn all types of abuse, our media houses should also be models by exposing our colleagues and leaders who sexually intimidate female employees," Ms Duwe emphasized.

She argued that promoting gender equality should be backed with mainstreaming media regulations, and gender policy, along with good will and commitment in ensuring media house are safe for all staffs regardless of their sex.

Ms Msangi thanked the International Media Support (IMS) for funding the media training which is expected to improve the media houses.

The safety of female media workers has in recent years developed into a serious concern, as it creates another obstacle to gender equality within the media. Many female media workers experience gender specific harassment both within and outside their organizations.

