Tanzania: Sharp Meat Rise to Tighten Consumers' Belt in Festive Season

The sharp rise in meat prices is expected to tighten consumers' belts when shopping for food during festive season.

The rise in meat prices has been attributed to increased demand for cattle by the new meat factories as well as animal exports to the neighbouring countries.

A random survey made in various meat shops in Dar es Salaam shows that the retail meat price has increased to between 9,000/- to 10,000/- per kilogramme from 8,000/- per kilogramme.

The meat prices at Vingunguti and Mazizini wholesale shops have jumped to 8,500/- from 6,000/- per kilogramme.

According to stakeholders, the retail meat prices are expected to increase to over 12,000/- per kilogramme during the festive season.

A butcher in the Vingunguti area Mr Tieto Elia said the reason for the price rise is partly contributed by drought that has created a shortage of best grade cattle for meat.

"Many good cows are dying of hunger due to the prolonged period of droughts that have persisted for years for months," Mr Tieto said

Furthermore, Nicholas Mhando, a meat dealer at Vingunguti has said that due to the drought most of the cattle taken into the market are not good enough for the business resulting in scarcity.

"Many cows coming in are not good enough... Weighing less leads to the shortage in the caution", he said.

He added that the number of cattle slaughtered every day has gone down to 400 from over 500 before the drought situation hit most parts of the country.

On his part, Godis Joseph a stakeholder mentioned a long list of things that are contributing to a sharp rise in beef prices including 15,000/- transport costs from Pugu auction for cattle weighing 100 kg, 1000/- for tax, and 13,000/- for a stamp for peeling.