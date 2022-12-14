Kenya: Mau Mau Veterans Plead With President Ruto to Allocate Them Land

Nyeri — Mau Mau war veterans affiliated to the Veteran Matigari and History Foundation together with those from Kenya African Mau Mau Union (FEMAHIKA) want president William Ruto to allot them land.

They say 59 years after helping to secure the country's independence, most of the 50,000 registered members of the association are still languishing in abject poverty.

Speaking through FEMAHIKA Chairman, Paul Gachara, they also say that most of them are living as squatters despite numerous promises that they would be resettled.

"Since 1963 only few wealthy people who did not take part in the struggle have benefitted from land compensation. Most of us, the actual Mau Mau freedom fighters, have never owned a piece of land and as we speak we do not have land where we can be buried should we die," said Gachara.

Gachara noted that former President Mwai Kibaki had promised to set up a resettlement scheme at the expansive Solio Ranch where the independence war veterans would be resettled in four schemes but the promise has not been fulfilled.

He said that they are hopeful that the current administration would relook into the resettlement plan first before making fresh pledges regarding Mau Mau welfare.

"Our plea to the head of state is to look into our welfare and to acknowledge our contribution to this country's struggle for independence. We are ready and willing to be settled in any part of this country as long as we get justice," he said.

At the same time, Gachara also pleaded with the government to consider reviving the free National Health Insurance Fund medical cover for the old.

He said that the Mau Mau veterans were not under any pension scheme since they are not able to afford the minimum monthly Sh 500 contribution to the NHIF.

He added that the situation had been made worse by delays in releasing a Sh 2,000 monthly stipend through Inua Jamii Programme which leaves them stranded whenever they seek medical care.

Since 2018, the government has been issuing citizens above the age of 65, a Sh 2,000 monthly stipend under the cash transfer scheme. The money is paid once in two months in a Sh 4000 lump sum.

"As we speak, we have not received our monthly stipend for the last six months. With such delays it is hard for the old people to access medical services or even get by because no independence war veteran is registered under a pension scheme," said Gachara. - Kna