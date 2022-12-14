Uganda: Two Officers Killed, 11 Others Injured, as Police Patrol Car Flips Over in Gulu City

The territorial police in Gulu city are mourning two of their officers who died in a road crash when the patrol car they were travelling overturned on Monday evening.

The accident also left 11 officers severely injured and are undergoing treatment at Lacor hospital in Gulu city.

According to the territorial police, this fatal accident happened at Lapuda village, Paicho sub-county in Gulu district and it involved it motor vehicle registration No UP 5568 Land Cruiser that overturned.

"The vehicle was carrying personnel from Gulu heading to Agago for special duty when it over turned killing two police officers identified as No. 70210 PC Pius Epodoi and No 52736 PC Marvin Odong," said Faridah Nampiima, the spokesperson of the traffic directorate on Tuesday.

Although the cause of accident is not yet established, it is suspected that it was due to high speeding.

Nampiima identified the eleven injured officers as Joseph Okalebo, Jacob

Odong, Junior Peter Opio, Keneth Omara, Daniel Okello and James Candia.

The others are George Okura, Simon Ochora, Vincent Ekoju, Vincent Awuzu, John Okwera, Abraham Okure and Calvin Torach who was the driver.

All officers are attached to Field Force Unit (FFU) Aswa region.