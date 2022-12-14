Kenya: CS Owalo Urges Traders to Utilise Digital Hubs Being Set Up Across the Country

Nairobi — Traders and customers have been urged to take full advantage of the digital hubs that the government is setting up across the country.

Speaking during the launch of a free WIFI hotspot at Nairobi's Wakulima market, ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo said the countywide launch of hotspots was geared towards Kenya's digital transformation.

Owalo indicated that the government had a target of establishing 25,000 hotspots across the country.

Wakulima Market is the second market in Nairobi to have free WIFI after City Market.