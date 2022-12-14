Kenya: CS Owalo Urges Traders to Utilise Digital Hubs Being Set Up Across the Country

13 December 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Moses Muoki

Nairobi — Traders and customers have been urged to take full advantage of the digital hubs that the government is setting up across the country.

Speaking during the launch of a free WIFI hotspot at Nairobi's Wakulima market, ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo said the countywide launch of hotspots was geared towards Kenya's digital transformation.

Owalo indicated that the government had a target of establishing 25,000 hotspots across the country.

Wakulima Market is the second market in Nairobi to have free WIFI after City Market.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.