Kenya: 8 People Killed in Fatal Road Accident Along Nakuru-Eldoret Highway

Nakuru — Eight people have been killed in an accident involving two matatus and a truck at Ngata Bridge along the Nakuru-Eldoret Highway.

20 others were seriously injured in the Tuesday evening accident and have been taken to the Rift Valley Provincial General Hospital for treatment.

Nakuru town West Sub County Police boss, Edwin Otieno said those critically injured were admitted at different hospitals within Nakuru City.

He said the two matatus were ferrying passengers to Kapsabet and Bomet when the truck rammed into them.

"The truck driver lost control of the vehicle as he was negotiating the sloppy stretch and collided with the matatus" said Otieno.

The early evening accident caused a heavy traffic jam along the busy highway.

The situation was worsened by a protest by Rift Valley Institute of Science and Technology who barricaded the road to protest increased road crashes at the spot.

Otieno urged motorists to drive carefully during the festive season.