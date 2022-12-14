Tanzania: DC Stresses Preservation of Water Sources

SONGEA District Commissioner Mr Polelet Mgema has directed water managers for Ruvuma Basin and Lake Nyasa in the region to team up with environmental officers to preserve water sources in the region.

Mr Mgema made the call when addressing a rally at Mtyangimbole in Madaba District Council. He called upon 'wananchi' to abstain from involving in activities that cause destruction of water sources in the region.

He said the water managers and other water authorities in the region should put in place strict measures to ensure better management of water sources.

Mr Mgema said the water authorities should also work in partnership with water communities in the region in handling water issues.

He said lack of strict measures against social activities that cause destruction of water sources may led to water wars among 'wananchi'.

"If we don't take strict measures to preserve our water sources, we will create water crisis in the near future because once the sources are deprived, people will have nowhere to access the precious liquid," he said.

On the other hand, Manager for Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASA) Engineer Mathias Charles said the government has provided enough funds to implement water projects in the district and called upon the residents in the area to collaborate in ensuring the projects are beneficial to them.

He said water resources law directs the 'wananchi' to preserve water sources.