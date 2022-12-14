Tanzania: DC Stresses Preservation of Water Sources

12 December 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Anne Robi

SONGEA District Commissioner Mr Polelet Mgema has directed water managers for Ruvuma Basin and Lake Nyasa in the region to team up with environmental officers to preserve water sources in the region.

Mr Mgema made the call when addressing a rally at Mtyangimbole in Madaba District Council. He called upon 'wananchi' to abstain from involving in activities that cause destruction of water sources in the region.

He said the water managers and other water authorities in the region should put in place strict measures to ensure better management of water sources.

Mr Mgema said the water authorities should also work in partnership with water communities in the region in handling water issues.

He said lack of strict measures against social activities that cause destruction of water sources may led to water wars among 'wananchi'.

"If we don't take strict measures to preserve our water sources, we will create water crisis in the near future because once the sources are deprived, people will have nowhere to access the precious liquid," he said.

On the other hand, Manager for Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASA) Engineer Mathias Charles said the government has provided enough funds to implement water projects in the district and called upon the residents in the area to collaborate in ensuring the projects are beneficial to them.

He said water resources law directs the 'wananchi' to preserve water sources.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.