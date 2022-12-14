Tanzania: TARI to Release Disease Resistant Cashew Variety

12 December 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Anne Robi

Tanzania Agricultural Research Institute - Naliendele Centre (TARI-Naliendele) plans to release a new variety of cashew nut which is resistant to cashew leaf and nut blight disease.

TARI Naliendele Centre Director, Dr Fortunus Kapinga made the revelation here recently saying the new variety will be grown without using chemical pesticides.

"We are at the final stages to release the new variety that can be grown and well managed without using chemical pesticides to control the disease (blight)," he said following farmers' complaints over severe attack of the blight disease on cashew crop causing substantial yield losses.

According to Dr Kapinga, the disease is highly caused by weather variables particularly rainfall and moisture.

He said the disease has recently become a serious destructive compared to the past where it only occurred after rainfall.

"In that past, the disease occurred after rainfall but nowadays it occurs due to moisture causing more destruction on crop yields," he said.

Speaking here recently, cashew farmers said the crop production has been highly affected by various pests and diseases including blight causing crop losses.

An agricultural Consultant in Lindi Region, Ms Khadija Bakiri said the region has been much affected by pests and disease due to climate changes.

"Lindi region has been much affected by pests and diseases especially on cashew crop which is affected by several diseases that constrain production," she said.

Ms Bakiri said the region had expected to harvest over 100,000 tonnes of raw cashewnuts in 2022/2023 season but the goal will not be reached due to pests and diseases that have caused crop losses.

She said in 2021/2022 season, Lindi region harvested over 65,000 tonnes of raw cashews.

"In this 2022/2023 season, we are not expecting to harvests below 65,000 tonnes of raw cashews that we harvested in the last 2021/2022 season," she said.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.