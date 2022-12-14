Tanzania: Missing Child Found After Seven Days

Bukoba — WITH cases related to violence against children are on the rise in the country, authorities in Kagera region are investing an incident in which a one-month old child was kidnapped from her mother.

Kagera Regional Police Commander Assistant Commissioner (ACP) William Mwampaghale told reporters that the incident occured on December 1 this year in Bukoba Municipal's Migera Street at Nshambya Ward.

"At around noon on that material date, three men reported at the house of Ms Johanitha Augustine (25), who recently delivered a baby boy identified as Benith Beneth (one-month old).

The three men conglatulated her for the safe delivery while also asking whether they could see the child, but the mother declined because the child was asleep in one of the rooms.

She later escorted them some 200 metres away, but to her surprise, when she went back the baby was nowhere to be seen," he said.

Elaborating, the RPC said initial investigations revealed that the kidnappers first visited a traditional medicineman at Kamachumu Ward, in Muleba district while police detectives were hot on their heels.

However, the police officers were informed that the suspect who was holding the child had boarded a bus for Dar es Salaam.

"We sent detectives to Dar es Salaam, but the suspect managed to escape to Dodoma City where he was cornered on December 8, this year. The child was in stable condition and had already been re-joined to her mother," he said.

Meanwhile, a two-year old boy who accidentally relieved himself on his bed while sleeping was killed by his father identified as Juma Daniel (30), a resident of Kazingati village, in Ngara district after burning his buttocks.

He explained that, Daniel had married another wife, Emiliana Juma after divorcing the child's mother.

Daniel was allegedly angered by the act and punished the child by burning his buttocks using a hot object. The child sustained severe injuries and died three days later.

RPC Mwampaghale explained that the suspects had been arrested and they will be arraigned when investigations are completed, he said.

He strongly warned adults against perpetrating gender violence against children.

In a related development, Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups Minister Dr Dorothy Gwajima explained that the law which will be identified as the Social Welfare Services Act is anticipated to enable people with a career in the field such as counselors, social workers and psycho-social providers to acquire licensing to boost access to their crucial services.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Children Tanzania By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Dr Gwajima made the revelation during a press conference of European Union countries as part of a series of events to mark 16 days of Activism against Gender Based Violence to women and children held in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday.

According to her, violence against the groups was still an issue in the country with data from the year 2020 showing 15,700 cases against children were reported in comparison to 14,499 cases recorded in 2021.

"Despite numerous efforts being undertaken by the government and other stakeholders' data from 2020 to 2021 shows that violence slowed down by 27 per cent. The rate of reduction is not quite appealing as per the set target of 50 per cent," she hinted.

She revealed that the country was currently grappling with mental problems among factors for escalating reported violence cases, citing psychological help as among crucial factors to deter the challenges.

Minister Gwajima explained that the Social Welfare Services law will help availability of psycho-social support and counseling among others.

"Besides, the second phase of the National Plan of Action to end Violence against Women and Children of 2022/2026 is underway after the expiration of the previous one on June, this year," she said.