Tanzania Bureau of Standards Campaigns Reach 7000 People in Singida Districts

Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS) has managed to reach about 7,000 people in three Singida Districts in a campaign aimed at educating them on the need to buy certified goods and how to identify expiry products in the markets.

The campaigns went alongside the sensitisation of small scale entrepreneurs to certify their products as well as register food and cosmetics premises.

Speaking at the event to windup the campaign, Iramba District Executive Director, Michael Matomora hailed TBS for providing public education while advising the standard watchdog to conduct regular inspections, particularly on shops dealing with construction materials to remove from the shelves counterfeit and substandard goods.

The campaign was conducted in three Districts namely Iramba, Mkalama, Ikungi and Singida District Council.

The campaign was conducted in various places including markets, bus stations, auction areas and other open places where it was possible for people to gather and get education on goods certification and expiration.

The TBS Inspector, Magesa Mwizarubi, reminded the public the war against counterfeit is not only for TBS but the whole nation.

Mr Magesa explained to the public on the need to understand the importance of standards in their lives as well as to entrepreneurs that the certification and registration services are offered free of charge.

He urged them to become good ambassadors to others who did not get such education on the use of certified goods and identify expiry products before using.

He also encouraged public to provide information immediately to TBS in case they meet incidences of counterfeit and expiry goods in the markets.

For entrepreneurs, he said they need to understand the procedures needed to certify and register their products as well as registering food and cosmetics premises at TBS.