Tanzania: 3,000 Envoys Expected as Tanzania Agrees to Host Food Forum

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has announced that Tanzania has agreed to host a major international summit next year that will bring together leaders, thinkers and implementers in African food and agriculture.

A press statement issued by the State House quoted President Samia telling participants of a high-level meeting hosted by Alliance for a Green Resolution in Africa (AGRA) on the sidelines of the US-Africa Leaders' Summit in Washington DC that:

"Tanzania looks forward to welcoming more than 3000 VIPs, delegates and new partners to the summits in-person activities in Dar es Salaam and thousands more through online engagement."

President Samia said Tanzania will leverage the AGRF 2023 Summit in Dar es Salaam to share experience on strategies to address the current global food security crisis while building more inclusive, equitable, sustainable and resilient food systems for the future.

She said her government has quadrupled allocation for financial resources to agriculture in fiscal year 2022/2023 to $126.7 million in 2021/2022.

Tanzania will be the first country to host AGRF since it was rebranded to Africa Food Systems Forum this year to highlight the ambition to move forward the transformation of Africa's food system and sustain engagement year-round.

Former Ethiopian Prime Minister, Hailemariam Dessalegn who is the Board Chair of AGRA and Chair of the Alliance for a Green Resolution Forum (AGRF) Partners Group applauded Tanzania for playing a pivotal role in Africa's food security.