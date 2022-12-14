Tanzania: 3,000 Envoys Expected as Tanzania Agrees to Host Food Forum

13 December 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has announced that Tanzania has agreed to host a major international summit next year that will bring together leaders, thinkers and implementers in African food and agriculture.

A press statement issued by the State House quoted President Samia telling participants of a high-level meeting hosted by Alliance for a Green Resolution in Africa (AGRA) on the sidelines of the US-Africa Leaders' Summit in Washington DC that:

"Tanzania looks forward to welcoming more than 3000 VIPs, delegates and new partners to the summits in-person activities in Dar es Salaam and thousands more through online engagement."

President Samia said Tanzania will leverage the AGRF 2023 Summit in Dar es Salaam to share experience on strategies to address the current global food security crisis while building more inclusive, equitable, sustainable and resilient food systems for the future.

She said her government has quadrupled allocation for financial resources to agriculture in fiscal year 2022/2023 to $126.7 million in 2021/2022.

Tanzania will be the first country to host AGRF since it was rebranded to Africa Food Systems Forum this year to highlight the ambition to move forward the transformation of Africa's food system and sustain engagement year-round.

Former Ethiopian Prime Minister, Hailemariam Dessalegn who is the Board Chair of AGRA and Chair of the Alliance for a Green Resolution Forum (AGRF) Partners Group applauded Tanzania for playing a pivotal role in Africa's food security.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.