Tanzania: PM Suspends Two Officials for Misconduct

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has suspended two officials in Katavi Region to pave the way for thorough investigations for allegedly violating public procurement procedures and instigating land disputes.

The suspended officials are Mpanda Water Supply and Sanitation Authority (Mpanda WSSA) Director, Hussein Nyemba and Town Planning Officer for Tanganyika District Abraham Casto.

The Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) has been instructed to probe the duo regarding the scandals levelled against them.

The Premier issued the directives on Monday when he spoke to the Mpanda, Nsimbo and Tanganyika Councils officials at the Mpanda Social Hall while on a working visit to inspect development projects being implemented in the region.

According to the PM, Nyemba, who was recently transferred to Mpanda from Igunga District, is accused of advising all those who owe Mpanda WSSA to increase their debts and then return the excess money to him.

Additionally, he has been accused of violating procurement procedures in purchasing 30 motorbikes, despite being advised by the procurement department to get them in Mpanda for 2.7mil/- each instead, he chose to pay 3.8mil/- in Dar es Salaam.

"This is a violation of Government Procurement Services Agency (GPSA) guidelines and regulations, this is damaging," said Mr Majaliwa

He added," You spent 90m/- on 1,000 meters of water without following procurement procedures and without submitting it to the Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS) for quality inspection, for which you should have paid 10mil/-, but you didn't do so and split the money."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Corruption By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Majaliwa further said, the government will not tolerate officials of this calibre who cause problems in one area, and then be transferred to another place or organization where they repeat the same mistakes.

"I am suspending Hussein Nyemba to allow the PCCB to conduct its own investigation since this person has 16 cases in the Igunga District and then he was brought here where he committed the same misconduct," he said.

On the part of Mr Casto, he is accused of using his position to acquire land without following procedures.

"I suspended him from his job in Nsimbo district for such accusations and was transferred here. He has forgotten that incident and is acting in the same manner again. The PCCB should also investigate him," Premier Majaliwa said.

He added, "Public employees are allowed to own land, but they must adhere to the rules and refrain from upsetting the community or robbing them of their land,"

Meanwhile, Mr Majaliwa has inaugurated the MSS milk processing plant in Nsimbo District Council, with the capacity to process an average of 10,000 litres per hour.

Also, he advised livestock keepers surrounding the factory to sell milk to the investor so that they can increase their income and enable the investor to be sure of enough raw materials.

Deputy Minister for Livestock and Fisheries, Abdallah Ulega said that the government will provide 200mil/- through the Tanzania Dairy Board (TDB) for the construction of a milk collection centre in Mpanda, Katavi.

"About ten of these stations will be built across the country and each one will cost 200mil/-," he said.