Tanzania: Dodoma City's Officials Trained on Proper Use of Census Results

COUNCILORS and all local executive officers in Dodoma region have begun training on the proper use of the 2022 Population and Housing census results in pointing out key areas and setting joint and sustainable plans for the city's development.

Speaking during the launch of the training here, Dodoma Regional Commissioner Rosemary Senyamule said that the Government decided to conduct the 2022 Population, Housing and Residential Addresses census together to ensure it has adequate information in these areas in order to improve and implement development plans with the consideration of all areas.

"The 2022 Census was held together with two other major activities: the Housing Census and the Residential Addresses Census, and for long time our country did not have accurate statistics on buildings that are connected to the statistics of people, housing and residential addresses but now the statistics are available and we can use them to make development plans for housing and community-based sector," Ms Senyemule said.

Ms Senyamule asked the Councilors and village Executive officers to use this training as an important tool to practically translate the 2022 census results in order to change, shape and improve policy making as well as planning, evaluation and implementation of development activities so as to enhance citizen's welfare.

"We have a very big task to perform in Dodoma as we have to continue planning this city properly to ensure all the areas have community services for the betterment of our public, the number of people has increased from 2.1 million in 2012 to 3.1 million in August 2022 an increase of 3.9 percent, we need to organize ourselves to ensure we serve our people equally"

The RC also instructed Councilors and village executive officers to meet with Districts Executive Directors to ensure that they work on the details of the results of 2022 population and housing census so as to find out what has been revealed about community services, buildings and residential addresses and point out areas that need to be prioritized.

"I would like to instruct all the District Commissioners that I need feedbacks on where we have to focus and improve better especially in community sector areas such as in primary and secondary schools because the government has spent a lot of resources to collect this information and we are most luckily to be the first to receive this training from NBS, let's use this opportunity with advantage" she insisted.

Dodoma becomes the first Region to get this training of the use of 2022 population and housing Census from NBS and the theme of the training is "The use of 2022 Population and Housing Census Results for Integrated Planning and Sustainable Development".

The government has prepared a special National Guide on the use of the 2022 Population and Housing census result with the aim of increasing understanding, transparency and expanding the scope on the use of these results in setting integrated plans for the sustainability of social, economic and environmental development in Tanzania mainland and Zanzibar.