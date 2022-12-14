Kenya: Chantou Kwamboka Crowned Miss World Kenya 2022/23

Chantou Kwamboka is the new Miss World Kenya 2022/23.

Ms Kwamboka was crowned onstage at the Two Rivers Mall on 10th December 2022 at an event that also saw Ms. Faith Wanjiku Kariuki crowned 1st Runners Up and Ms. Wabaiya Kariuki, the 2nd runners up.

Miss World is the oldest running international pageant. Launched in 1951, the core tenant of the pageant is a call to action that goes beyond outer beauty but how your beauty can be a platform for change, thus dubbed "Beauty With A Purpose."

The heart of the pageant is what impact can participants have on the lives of their community. Mr and Miss World Kenya aims to embody this in all our actions and our goal is to find the next role model for the next generation. Ashleys Kenya; proprietors of Ashleys Hair & Beauty Academy, has over the years been associated as a key player within the beauty and pageantry industry.

The 50th Miss World Kenya was a beautiful celebration of a crown of impact. With the help of a seasoned panel of judges that was composed of:

1. The Founder and CEO, Ashleys Kenya Limited and the Franchise Director of Miss World Kenya - Mrs. Terry Mungai

2. Mr. Graham Shaw - CEO, Wilken Group

3. Ms. Tanya Martin - Philanthropy Ambassador, Diplomat Liaison Director, Podcaster

4. Ms. Angela Muiruri - Radio Anchor

5. Franklyn Asoyo - Mr. World Kenya 2019/2021

6. Khula Budi - Mr. World Kenya 2018/ pro fitness

7. Mr. Theodoros Pantis - Managing Director, Two Rivers Mall

The prestigious pageant attracts over 300 participants across the country each year and has impacted the lives of over 5000 youth in the last decade alone.

(Pics courtesy of Lymo Muigai)