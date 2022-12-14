South Africa: No Impeachment for President Ramaphosa - South African News Briefs - December 14, 2022

Cape Town —

President Ramaphosa Survives as ANC Rejects Phala Phala Report

Opposition parties in Parliament have failed to adopt the Section 89 panel report, with the ruling African National Congress using its majority to successfully vote against the motion. The report found that Ramaphosa may have violated his oath of office and the Prevention of Combating Corrupt Activities Act with his handling of a burglary and theft of over U.S.$500,000 at his Phala Phala game farm. Had the vote been successful, it would have paved the way for the president's impeachment.

Home Affairs Battling Visa Backlog

Home Affairs is battling through a backlog of over 56,000 visa applications which it hopes to clear by June 2024, Business Insider South Africa, reports. The centralising of the long-term visa adjudication is leading to longer processing times, frustrated foreign applicants and missed work opportunities.

No Regrets, Says Dlamini-Zuma For Voting 'Yes'

Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has said she has no regrets at voting "yes" to the acceptance of the report on President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm theft. Meanwhile, opposition part the Democratic Alliance said that it would be reviving its call for an ad-hoc committee to probe the corruption allegations linked to the Phala Phala farm saga. This after Tuesday's attempt for President Cyril Ramaphosa to face a parliamentary impeachment inquiry failed, Eye Witness News reports.