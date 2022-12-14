Uganda: Govt Given Nine Days to Release Kabuleta

14 December 2022
The Independent (Kampala)

Kampala, Uganda — Leaders of National Economic Empowerment Dialogue (NEED) last week gave the government up to December 14 to release their president Joseph Kabuleta who is said to be in poor health and needs treatment.

The leaders, who claim Kabuleta is in bad health, blame the Nakawa magistrate for the delay in releasing their leader.

They threatened action if Kabuleta is not released soon so he can seek proper medical attention.

The statements were made at the party headquarters in Kampala led by Asuman Odaka, the party secretary general.

"We are putting the magistrate at Nakawa court on notice, should anything happen to President Kabuleta regarding his health, we shall tell the country who you are. He needs to be out to access good health services., "he noted, insisting that they demand for his release before December 14, 2022.

Kabuleta was November 30 arraigned before the court in Kampala and charged with sectarianism before being remanded.

The journalist turned pastor had been arrested November 28 by security who picked him up from his National Economic Empowerment Dialogue (NEED) offices in Bugolobi.

Read the original article on Independent (Kampala).

