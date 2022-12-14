Congo-Kinshasa: Secretary Blinken's Meeting With DRC President Tshisekedi

13 December 2022
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
press release

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary Antony J. Blinken met today with Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) President Félix Tshisekedi to discuss the dire security and humanitarian situation in eastern DRC. Secretary Blinken expressed his condolences for the lives lost in Kishishe and concern for the hundreds of thousands of displaced individuals.

Secretary Blinken and President Tshisekedi agreed on the importance of immediate implementation of the November 23 communiqué following the Luanda Mini-Summit on Peace and Security, namely a cessation of hostilities, the M23 armed group's withdrawal, an end to state support to armed groups, condemnation of hate speech, and the resumption of consultations between the DRC government and domestic armed groups through the Nairobi Process.

The Secretary encouraged the Government of the DRC to speak out against hate speech and urged that it intensify efforts to condemn this unacceptable rhetoric. The Secretary reinforced that any authorized cross-border military operations, bilateral and multilateral, should be deconflicted with MONUSCO and conducted in line with existing UN sanctions resolutions. He commended President Tshisekedi's willingness to engage in continued dialogue and his commitment to bringing peace and stability to the Congolese people.

Office of the Spokesperson

Read the original article on State Department.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 United States Department of State. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.