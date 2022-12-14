Angola: Secretary Blinken and Secretary Austin's Meeting With Angolan President Lourenço

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin met today with President João Lourenço in Washington, D.C. on the margins of the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit. Secretary Blinken and Secretary Austin reiterated the importance the United States places on its relationship with Angola. They expressed appreciation for Angola's role as a regional leader, including President Lourenço's efforts to bring peace to eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo. The Secretaries also noted our strong and increasing economic and security partnerships. Secretary Blinken, Secretary Austin, and President Lourenço also discussed their shared priorities for the ongoing U.S-Africa Leaders Summit.
