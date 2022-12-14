Djibouti: Secretary Blinken's Joint Meeting With Secretary Austin and President Guelleh of the Republic of Djibouti, President Bazoum of the Republic of Niger, and President Hassan Sheikh From the Federal Republic of Somalia

13 December 2022
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
Secretary of State Antony J.Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin met today with President Mohamed Bazoum of the Republic of Niger, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of the Federal Republic of Somalia, and President Ismail Omar Guelleh of the Republic of Djibouti.

Secretary Blinken and Secretary Austin emphasized that the United States greatly values our partners' continued leadership and sacrifices in support of regional security. The Secretaries welcomed the close partnership all three countries have with U.S. military forces and underscored that advancing peace and security requires a whole of government approach that includes good governance, economic growth and opportunity, and professional security forces that respect human rights.

