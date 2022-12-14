Ethiopia: Secretary Blinken and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Before Their Meeting

13 December 2022
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Good afternoon, everyone. I'm very pleased to have Prime Minister Abiy here with us at the summit and in Washington. We have, I think, a historic moment for the country, for Ethiopia, this agreement that is good news for the entire nation, as well as many other things that we're working on together. I've been very pleased, Mr. Prime Minister, to have (inaudible) conversations with you over the months, but it's particularly good to see you in person here today. Welcome. Thank you.

PRIME MINISTER ABIY: Thank you very much, Secretary Blinken. (Inaudible.)

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

Walter E. Washington Convention Center

Washington, D.C.

December 13, 2022

