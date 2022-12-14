Africa: Journalist Dies While Descending Africa's Highest Mountain

14 December 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC) Journalist and photographer Joachim Kapembe, died on Tueaday while descending the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro.

Kilimanjaro, located in the Northern East of Tanzania, is highest in Africa and the highest single free-standing mountain above sea level in the world: 5,895 metres (19,341 ft).

Kapembe 45, together with other officials led by the Minister for Information, Communications, and Information Technology, Nape Nnauye climbed the mountain on December 9, this year to launch high-speed internet services on the top of Mount Kilimanjaro.

Kapembe was born on February 26, 1977 in Muheza, Tanga.

He joined TBC in 2011 as a photographer. He was based in the Manyara region.

He is survived by his wife and two children.

