Namibia: Schlettwein Heartbroken Over Felling of Old Mopane Trees

THE minister of agriculture, water and land reform, Calle Schlettwein, recently took to social media, saying his heart is bleeding after seeing that very old trees near Outjo in the Kunene region have been felled.

Schlettwein said this on Twitter on Monday. He said the old mopane trees have been chopped down by charcoal harvesters.

"It is not complying with the forestry regulations, and for sure cannot be what is termed sustainable harvesting. This is happening near Outjo," he tweeted.

Schlettwein said he has taken it up with the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism, adding he would leave no stone unturned to stop the felling and to bring the culprits to book.

"I also appeal to farmers and charcoal harvesters to comply with relevant regulations and rein in those individuals who violate the law, and with that threaten the otherwise important industry," he said.

The minister said charcoal production as an additional economic activity on farms and as a bush encroachment management tool is welcomed.

"However, there are very serious environmental aspects which need urgent consideration, such as air pollution, deforestation and biological diversity reduction," he said.

The minister said if mopane trees are harvested and converted into charcoal, as is happening on a large and uncontrolled scale currently, the country stands to lose a unique and valuable ecosystem forever.

FORESTRY MINISTRY RESPONDS

Environment ministry spokesperson Romeo Muyunda says the ministry is aware of the incident.

"It was reported to the ministry during the course of last month, and our staff responded. We did not find the logs, only stumps," he says.

Muyunda says a fine was issued to those who allegedly committed the offence.

"In total seven tree stumps were observed of a size bigger than the allowed size for charcoal production," Muyunda says.

"As per the sentiments expressed by the minister, it concerns the ministry to see big and old trees cut in such a manner. We want to urge charcoal producers to comply with the permit conditions and follow the guidelines for charcoal production," he says.

Kunene crime investigations coordinator deputy commissioner Paavo Iyambo, however, says the police have not received any report on the incident and have not recorded a case of this nature.