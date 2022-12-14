Morocco's Miracle Run Faces Its Toughest Test

The Atlas Lions of Morocco made history by becoming the first African side to make a World Cup semi-final, taking out one European giant after another.

The North Africans began their miracle journey by defeating Belgium, the second-ranked team in the world, during the group stages before advancing to the knockout rounds for the first time since 1986.

From there Morocco faced a tough task against Spain who controlled land in their country, but they passed that test with flying colours, winning in a penalty shootout.

Then they faced another former colonialist country in Portugal in a fixture that held great historical potential.

Morocco won that fixture 1-0 and became the first African country in the final four of a World Cup.

Now with nothing to lose Morocco face France -- another country that controlled them as a protectorate for over four decades during the beginning of the 20th century.

And this brings up their toughest task yet. Not only are France the reigning champions but political tensions have sparked ahead of the fixture.

Police in France clashed with Moroccan supporters celebrating their victory over Portugal in the streets of Paris on Saturday night.

The clashes come after two decades of political tension between the two nations -- with this week French politician Éric Zemmour slamming French citizens with a Moroccan heritage celebrating the Atlas Lions victory.

The history between France and Morocco dates way back, with some of the Moroccan players in Qatar being born and raised in France.

However, when both teams take to the field, all the political attention will be forgotten and Morocco will fight for a spot in the World Cup final.

Before the showpiece in Qatar began, the idea of an African team standing the chance of making the final seemed laughable.

But now it is France who will have the weight on their shoulders and Morocco with all the freedom to express themselves.

Morocco will return homes as heroes regardless of the result on Wednesday night but defeat for France would spark upset and anger across their nation.

The second semi-final will kick-off at 9pm on Wednesday night.