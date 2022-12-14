Kenya: 'Office of the First Daughter' - Charlene Introduces Trade, Investments Advisor

14 December 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ken Osoro

Nairobi — President William Ruto's thirdborn child who has raised eyebrows in months following her father's assumption taking various international and local assignments has revealed part of her team in what she described as the Office of the First Daughter.

Charlene, who has met top officials in counties including Governors and Deputy Governors as well as senior foreign government leaders, has stirred speculation online on what her role in Ruto's administration could be.

While addressing a closed-door forum, Charlene introduced a member of the team she identified as Jamine Momanyi who she said heads the Trade and Investments docket in the "Office of the First Daughter."

Although the involvement of members of the First Family, apart from the First Lady, in not unique, questions have emerged on Charlene's role which until her revelations on Tuesday remained unclear.

Former US President Donald Trump for instance had her daughter Ivanka as a senior advisor in his administration. Ivanka was also the director of the Office of Economic Initiatives and Entrepreneurship.

Trump also had his son-in-law Jared Kushner as an advisor who engaged on key policy issues including the Middle East.

