Kenya: 2 Trailer Trucks Burst Into Flames in Morning Crash on Mai Mahiu Road

Nairobi — Two trailers have burst into flames in a head on collision crash at Governor area along Mai Mahiu-Naivasha Road.

The National Police Service (NPS) said both vehicles veered off the road bursting into flames following the crash on Wednesday.

NPS further stated that officers from Mai Mahiu Police Station evacuated casualties from the scene.

They were recuperating at the Naivasha Sub-county Hospital.

The crash came hours after eight people were killed in an accident on Tuesday evening involving two 14-seater Public Service Vehicles and a truck at Ngata Bridge along the Nakuru-Eldoret Highway.

Twenty others were seriously injured and were taken to the Rift Valley Provincial General Hospital for treatment.

The Police Service urged all road users to take personal responsibility and exercise caution especially during this festive period by adhering to traffic rules on overtaking and speed limits.