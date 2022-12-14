Kenya: KeNHA to Install Jersey Barriers at Accident-Prone Ngata Bridge

14 December 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Njoki Kihiu

Nairobi — Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has directed Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) to install jersey barriers at accident-prone Ngata Bridge

His statement came hours after eight people were on Tuesday evening killed in an accident involving two Public Service Vehicles and a truck at Ngata Bridge along the Nakuru-Eldoret Highway.

Twenty-three others were seriously injured and were taken to the Rift Valley Provincial General Hospital for treatment.

"I have directed KeNHA to immediately implement adequate measures to forestall any such accidents. These actions will be for the short and long term," Murkomen stated.

The Authority was further ordered to institute a raft of other measures to forestall further loss of lives at the bridge.

Murkomen said the highways management agency will be required to install 'Observe Lane Discipline' road signs on the stretch of the road around the Ngata Bridge area.

He directed the authority to also install 50KPH speed limit signs on both sides of the three-lane highway and instructed traffic police to enforce the rules including using speed guns.

As a long-term measure, the CS pointed out that government plans to commence construction of an additional lane and separate the flow of opposing streams of traffic with jersey barriers in the maiden akin to the Molo River-Sachangwan-Kibunja section.

The plan will be implemented by April 2023.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.