Kenya: DP Gachagua Launches First Commercial Flight From Nairobi to Kakamega

Kakamega — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Wednesday launched the first commercial flight from Nairobi to Kakamega town as he pledged government's support to the local airline industry.

The DP saw off the inaugural flight by Skyward Express to the town in Western Kenya at Wilson Airport in Nairobi less than a week after President William Ruto commissioned the newly rehabilitated Kakamega Airstrip last Friday.

The DP praised the growing partnership with the private sector, including airline operators, reiterating Kenya Kwanza government's commitment to continue improving the country's business environment.

He said leaders from Western region had been asking for the flights to the town for a longtime and that it had taken only a week for the government to actualize it.

"This new policy of continuous engagement is what is going to make things move in this country. The leaders of Western Kenya have been asking for this for many years but were not given an ear. This is happening less than a week after the President listened to them," said the DP, who was accompanied by Roads and Transport.

Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and leaders from Western region.

The DP said the President had reached out to Skyward to consider flying to the town after commissioning the airstrip.

While reminiscing the challenges he faced while travelling to the region years back when he served as a District Officer in Kakamega, the Deputy President said the flight would make it easy for travellers and businesspeople to commute between the town and the city.

"Air transport is no longer a luxury for the chosen few, it is now a necessity to ease the cost of doing business and make it easy and convenient to travel. I would like to urge the people of Western Kenya to make use of this airline so that it grows so we don't have one daily flight but many. There are many business opportunities in Western Kenya," he said.

He also said the Kenya Kwanza administration is keen to enable air transport across most counties to make it easy for people to do business and to open up more tourism opportunities.

"This will enable Kenyans to move faster and save time for other productive engagements," he added.

The Transport CS said the new flight route indicated the country's economic growth despite previous challenges.

"Transport is a supportive sector and we will continue to provide the necessary support to investors in this industry. This country is going to witness tremendous change under the President and the Deputy President's leadership," said Murkomen. - DPPs