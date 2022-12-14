Kenya: Charlene Says 'Office of First Daughter' Privately Funded

President William Ruto.
14 December 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ken Osoro

Nairobi — First Daughter Charline Ruto has clarified that the Office of the First Daughter is a private entity and that it is not funded by the State.

Charline made the clarification in a statement on Wednesday after a frenzy on social media triggered by her remarks on Tuesday on the existence of the said office.

"The Office of the First Daughter is a private entity. It is neither a constitutional office nor is it being funded by Kenyan taxpayers. The office runs to purely facilitate the activities of and any programs being run by Ms. Charlene Ruto," a statement issued on her Twitter account stated.

President William Ruto's third born also stated that her entity is independently facilitated when it comes to launching its various activities across the country.

She also added that her foundation and office has engaged various local and senior foreign leaders in line with her main objective of championing for the youths through a youth- based initiative.

"Through its independent structure and facilitators, the office has engaged various players across the country and beyond in line with some of its objectives of championing youth-based agendas and climate change advocacy," she said.

Charline, who revealed part of her team which constitutes what she called the 'Office of the First Daughter' on Tuesday stated that her office will continue acting "in good faith" to ensure the Kenyan youth have a voice and access to opportunities for sustainable livelihoods.

