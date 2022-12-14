Kenya: Skyward Starts Sh6,000 Nairobi-Kakamega Flight Route

Nairobi — Western Kenya travellers have received a boost after Skyward Express Airline introduced Nairobi-Kakamega flight route.

The flight will depart from Wilson Airport to Kakamega at 10AM and return back to the Capital City at 11:05AM.

Opening of the new corridor offers the airline a huge market base in Counties such as Kakamega, Vihiga, Busia, among others.

While flagging off the first commercial flight, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said the Government will support the local airline industry.

He said leaders from Western region had been asking for the flights to the town for a longtime and that it had taken only a week for the government to actualize it.

Less than a week ago, President William Ruto commissioned the newly rehabilitated Kakamega Airstrip, offering huge opportunities for local carriers.

"This new policy of continuous engagement is what is going to make things move in this country. The leaders of Western Kenya have been asking for this for many years but were not given an ear," said the DP, who was accompanied by Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and leaders from Western region.

"This is happening less than a week after the President listened to them," the DP said.

Transport CS said the new flight route indicated the country's economic growth despite previous challenges.

"Transport is a supportive sector and we will continue to provide the necessary support to investors in this industry. This country is going to witness tremendous change under the President and the Deputy President's leadership," said Murkomen.