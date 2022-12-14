Kenya: Govt Asks Teachers to Be Realistic With Salary Hike Push

Kisumu — The government has asked teachers to be realistic in their new push to call for salary increment.

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu told Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) to be considerate with the current economy while asking for the implementation of a collective bargaining agreements (CBA).

The CS whose speech was read at the ongoing 62nd KNUT National Delegates Conference in Kisumu was responding to fresh demands by KNUT who were calling for a 60 percent pay rise.

"I am sure we will reach an agreement and move on as a country," Machogu said in a speech read oh his behalf by Nyanza regional director of education Nelson Sifuna.

KNUT Secretary General Collins Oyuu had on Tuesday announced that they will embark on demanding more pay from the government

CS Machogu told the teachers that the government was proud of the major strides the union has made since its formation to improve the welfare of its members.

He said the government respects the role teachers play in the growth and development of the country.

In addition, Machogu noted that the trade unions played very crucial roles in the fight for independence of countries of Africa and the world.

Machogu said the government recognizes the teacher as a cardinal pillar in the education sector, that drives and sustains social, economic and political pillars that drive the growth of the country in terms of building reliable human resource.

"The Kenya Kwanza Government has a deliberate education charter that puts the teacher at the center of the masterplan," Machogu said.

TSC director legal and industrial relations Calvin Anyuor who represented commission's chief executive officer Dr Nancy Macharia assured teachers that they will meet with Knut officials over the CBA demands.

"We have received 13 letters from Collins Oyuu, KNUT Secretary General demanding for a meeting with the TSC over the 2021-25 CBA. The meeting has been granted and we want to engage with the union to reach amicable solutions that will be beneficial to teachers and the commission for the betterment of learners, " Anyuor said.

He acknowledged the high cost of living saying that TSC officials are not stones but human beings who shall engaged the union to reach an agreement.

On his part, Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) secretary general Akelo Misori vowed that next year will be a tough time for President William Ruto's government should it failed to honour the demands of teachers in the country.

"We won't work for free, the CBA of 2021-2025 was not implemented so you owe us," Akello said.