Kenya: Narok Detectives Nab Five Suspects Masquerading as KRA Officials

Nairobi — Narok-based detectives have apprehended five suspects masquerading as Kenya Revenue Authority officials as they terrorized businessmen dealing in the liquor business.

Police say the suspects who include a senior police officer currently on interdiction and who is facing five cases bordering on impersonation in various courts, were arrested after bar owners became suspicious of their activities in the town before alerting them.

According to police, the suspects were apprehended after bar owners got suspicious of their activities and contacted them.

"Led by the rogue officer, the five including two women harassed liquor shop owners over alleged failure to comply with KRA requirements and demanded hefty bribes failure to which they threatened to shut down their businesses," the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said Wednesday.

According to the agency, the DCI in charge Narok immediately mobilized a contingent of officers who rushed to the town and rounded up the officials.

"Upon preliminary investigations, it was established the five Leah Wanjiku, Ann Wagio, Thomas Mwangi, Davies Simiyu, and their gang leader Police Inspector Urbanus Kioko, were masquerading as KRA detectives," he added.

Assorted ATM cards, seizure notices, KRA stamps, and KRA staff badges were recovered from the suspects and documented as crucial exhibits.

The suspects are currently in custody and being processed to answer to charges of impersonation, extortion, forgery, and other offences.