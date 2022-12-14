Kenya: Makadara Sub-County Police Commander to Be Sanctioned Over Terror Threat Letter, IG Koome Says

Nairobi — The Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome now says the Makadara Sub-County Police Commander Timon Odingo will face sanctions over the unauthorized circulation of the terror threat letter.

Koome said in a statement Wednesday that the said letter warning of a potential terrorist attack in Nairobi did not originate from his office.

The IG stated that the undersigned officer did not receive any instructions in accordance with the chain of command, to author or disseminate the letter.

"As a deterrence measure, administrative action has been taken against the concerned officer," Koome said.

IG Koome assured the members of the public that the country is safe and under strict surveillance by multi-agency security teams.

He went on to encourage the citizens to continue with their daily businesses without fear but to exercise vigilance.

"In the spirit of community policing, we call upon the public to remain vigilant and share any security information with the nearest police station or via hotlines 911, 112, 999, and FichuakwaDCI on 0800722203," he said.

Earlier, Koome said that all the 47 County commanders have been ordered to implement operational plans to secure the country.

In the letter, Makadara sub-county police commander Timon Odingo marked areas believed to be targeted by al-Shabaab militants for possible attacks this festive season.

Some of the areas stated include; the Presbyterian Guest House and Conference Centre in South C, Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in South B, Nairobi West Mall, Capital Centre, Garden City, and T-Mall.

The threat of terrorist attacks especially from the Somalia-based Al-Qaeda linked terrorist tend to rise during the festive season.