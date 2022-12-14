Kenyan Security Guard Dies After Falling at the Lusail Stadium on December 10

14 December 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — A Kenyan security guard working at the Lusail Stadium in Doha has died from injuries sustained after a fall, organizers at the FIFA World Cup have announced on Wednesday afternoon.

The guard, identified as John Njau Kibue is said to have suffered a serious fall while on duty at the stadium. According to World Cup organizers, stadium medical teams immediately attended the scene and provided emergency treatment before he was transferred to Hamad Medical Hospital's intensive care unit via ambulance.

"We regret to announce that, despite the efforts of the medical team, he sadly passed away in hospital on Tuesday after being in the intensive care unit for three days. His next of kin have been informed. We send our sincere condolences to his family, colleagues and friends during this difficult time," a statement from the Supreme Council stated.

It adds; "Qatar's tournament organisers are investigating the circumstances leading to the fall as a matter of urgency and will provide further information pending the outcome of the investigation. We will also ensure that his family receive all outstanding dues and monies owed."

There is a myriad of Kenyan workers who have taken advantage of the myriad opportunities that have been made available due to the influx of people in Doha for the World Cup.

Kenyans are working across all amenities in the Gulf capital.

