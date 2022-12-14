Uganda: "Go Slow on NRM" - Todwong Warns Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba

The NRM Secretary General, Richard Todwong has asked former commander of Land Forces in the UPDF, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba to slow over his recent attacks towards the ruling party.

The senior presidential advisor on special operations has in the past few months directly attacked the ruling party describing it as being reactionary.

"I am listening to the outcry of our people for change. I am with the people! Whatever NRM has become certainly does not represent the people of Uganda," Muhoozi tweeted.

He added, "I believe in Jesus Christ, and I believe in my father, General Kaguta Museveni. I certainly do not believe in NRM. In Marxist terms, it is probably the most reactionary organization in the country."

The comments have since drawn mixed reaction from members of the public.

Giving his end of the year address on Wednesday, the NRM Secretary General didn't hold back on asking the First Son to go slow on the ruling party.

"As a party, we warn anybody that not even the chairman of the party can insult this organization. Not even the founder. The party is bigger than all of us and we must respect it. This could have been a misguided opinion about the party. We might need to help those who don't understand how the party works so they understand how we do things , how we communicate, understand social issues and how you can offer yourself to be a leader .There are things we need to help other people understand," Todwong said during a press briefing.

The NRM Secretary General suggested that as a serving officer of the UPDF, the army will take the much needed measures to restrain "one of their own" from breaking the army code of conduct.

Don't insult

Todwong said whereas the criticism by the First Son was not taken in bad faith, the way it came was insulting.

"We don't take it in bad faith. A revolutionary party must accept criticism. Such criticisms are good for us to look internally and reflect on some of these things. As you criticize, remember that the English say, step the shoes but don't spoil the shine. Criticize but don't insult. Criticize but respect. Step the shoes but don't spoil the shine."

He insisted that the ruling NRM party is bigger than any individual, noting that it costs nothing in this world for any person to be humble.

"This party is not something anybody can play around with or easily abuse and go away with it. The party is massive and mega. You attack the party and you will have attacked the real core of what many Ugandans believe in."

"We warn all those individuals that humility can't remove anything but rather adds something on to you. Be humble. NRM supporters should be humble, respect people and speak with courtesy. Don't speak like you have authority over people. The authority was given to you by ordinary people."

Todwong's comments come on the backdrop of similar comments by the NRM director for mobilization, Rosemary Sseninde who asked Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba to speak responsibly.

"MK also has his freedom to say what he wants but of course, he must be conscious of what is going to hurt the government, what is going to hurt the party and what is going to hurt the country. Because I believe much as we have freedom to speak, we speak things that probably will cause problems for the country,"Sseninde said last week while speaking to the NRM party members and leaders in Bunyanbagu district.

The First Son's comments in the past months have left many, especially in the ruling NRM with tongues wagging for fear of reprisal.

Not even President Museveni who is also the NRM chairman has commented about the issue.