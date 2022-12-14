Uganda: Police Reinstates Road Checkpoints as Festive Season Approaches

14 December 2022
The Independent (Kampala)

Kampala — Police on Monday said it is reinstating checkpoints on major highways to curb traffic violations and insecurity as the festive season starts.

Police in a statement issue said during the period when checkpoints were removed, wrong elements used the vacuum created to commit crimes and escape while traffic offenders caused accidents.

"It is against this background and our security preparedness for Christmas and the New Year 2023 celebrations, that we have reinstated roadblocks and checkpoints with immediate effect," the statement said.

"All territorial units are tasked to ensure all major roads and highways are safe, and use the checkpoints to arrest traffic violators, drug and child traffickers, robbers, and other violent criminals, especially now that we are entering the festive season," the statement added.

The checkpoints will be supported by moving patrols and robust standby teams, the statement said.

