Uganda: Police Reinstates Road Checkpoints as Festive Season Approaches

Kampala — Police on Monday said it is reinstating checkpoints on major highways to curb traffic violations and insecurity as the festive season starts.

Police in a statement issue said during the period when checkpoints were removed, wrong elements used the vacuum created to commit crimes and escape while traffic offenders caused accidents.

"It is against this background and our security preparedness for Christmas and the New Year 2023 celebrations, that we have reinstated roadblocks and checkpoints with immediate effect," the statement said.

"All territorial units are tasked to ensure all major roads and highways are safe, and use the checkpoints to arrest traffic violators, drug and child traffickers, robbers, and other violent criminals, especially now that we are entering the festive season," the statement added.

The checkpoints will be supported by moving patrols and robust standby teams, the statement said.

The IGP @OkothOchola1 has instructed the Director operations to re-instate police road blocks and checkpoints, following guidance from H.E. The President. https://t.co/COhOn03kiy pic.twitter.com/WZaR0ctNQT

-- Uganda Police Force (@PoliceUg) December 12, 2022