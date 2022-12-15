Uganda, Sudan Bolster Relations

Uganda and the Republic of the Sudan have successfully held a joint political consultation committee meeting (JPCC) in Khartoum.

The main objective of the meeting was to bolster and enhance bilateral cooperation in the political, economic, peace and security cluster/ sector for the mutual benefit of both countries.

Uganda and the Sudan enjoy excellent fraternal bilateral relations and strong historical bonds of friendship and solidarity firmly anchored on the principle of Pan Africanism.

The bilateral relations between the two countries are mainly pursued through bilateral frameworks of cooperation such as the Joint Permanent Cooperation Committee (JPCC) which are hosted on a rotational basis between both countries.

The previous Joint Political Consultation Committee meeting was held in Kampala in December 2018.

This 5th JPCC meeting held in Khartoum was co-chaired by Bagiire Vincent Waiswa, the Permanent Secretary, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and . Daffa'alla Al- Haj Ali the Under Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Sudan.

In his opening remarks, Bagiire reiterated Uganda's commitment to further strengthening bilateral cooperation with the sudan for the mutual benefit of both countries.

He also underscored the importance of this Joint Political Consultation Committee meeting and expressed optimism that the deliberations from the meeting would consolidate key outcomes for the mutual benefit of both countries.

Amb. Daffa'alla Al- Haj Ali the Under Secretary and head of delegation of the of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Sudan also reiterated Sudan's commitment to promoting bilateral cooperation with Uganda

He used the opportunity to brief his counterpart on the latest political developments in the Sudan with optimism brought about by the Monday 5th signing of an agreement by majority of political parties who agreed on a road map towards return to civilian rule and protocol of a two years transitional government that will lead to democratic election of a civilian led government.

Daffa'alla called upon Uganda to support the lifting of the suspension of the Republic of Sudan from participation on activities of African Union.

The meeting successfully deliberated on promoting bilateral trade and economic diplomacy as both parties agreed to convene the Uganda - Sudan private sector business conference and the opening of a commercial centre for Sudan in Kampala.

The meeting also agreed to have diplomatic facilitation and reciprocal use of VIP facilities for officials in both countries, immigration and associated need for visa waiver fee by the Sudan.

The meeting agreed that the next session of the Joint Political Consultations Committee (JPCC) will be held in Kampala within six months.

Uganda's delegation to the meeting included Dr. Rashid Yahya Ssemuddu, Ambassador of the Republic of Uganda to the Sudan, Amb. Julius Joshua Kivuna, Head of Political, Peace and Security Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dickson Ogwang, Head of Chancery Uganda Mission in Khartoum, Brig Freddie Karara, the Defense Attachè of Uganda in the Sudan and senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.