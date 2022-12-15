Rwanda: International Schools Not Exempt From New School Hours

Schools that offer international programmes are not exempt from newly proposed school hours even as they may not neccesarily implement the exact schedule due to be released by the Ministry of Education, The New Times has learned.

The development comes in light of the Ministry of Education's plan to release guidelines that schools will base on in implementing the new class hours that will be effected next month.

Effective the New Year, classes are due to begin at 8:30a.m contrary to the current 7 a.m. The changes are designed to promote quality education.

Speaking to The New Times, Gaspard Twagirayezu, the state minister for primary and secondary education, said that the ministry will soon release guidelines for schooling hours changes, especially for students with the double shift.

"For public schools with double shifts, the hours will be reduced and we have to sort it so that it cannot affect the calendar and curriculum," he said

Twagirayezu pointed out that as was mentioned this will be applied to all schools in Rwanda (both public and private) for those with local programs that will comply with the changes.

However, the private schools with the international program will keep their schedule arguing that most of them usually start at newly announced hours.

Among other benefits of the change, according to the ministry it is expected to significantly help improve parenting and protect young children from physical exhaustion due to waking up so early.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Moreover, the changes are designed in a way that will have no impact on the school curriculum or calendar.

On other hand ,speaking to the schools about the preparation ahead of the new semesters they said they have been waiting for the ministry's guidelines but meanwhile doing the internal adjustment.

Mike Ntagishyika Rwagatera, the Head-teacher at College De Butamwa said that they welcomed the changes and they are ready to implement them arguing that it is a good idea.

In addition, Rwagatera pointed out that even parents hailed the development and also suggested to start practicing it even early. Generally, he said that they used to start at 8 am. The 30 min increase will be a good time for preparations for both students and teachers among others.

Eugenia M Kairaba, the Head-teacher of FAWE Girls, said that they used to start at 8 am and adjustment is possible, arguing that they are still brainstorming on what can be done to comply with the changes.

Geoffrey Mutabazi, the representative of Kigali Christian School, said that they are ready to implement the new hours though it's a bit tricky for them as a private school.

Mutabazi said that usually, the school used to start receiving children at 7:30 am and classes start at 7:50 am but with this new development they will be available to receive them at the usual time for those who will wants to bring them early, and teach them the side lessons such as life skills, creative arts and reading for pleasure among others.

In addition, he said that learners will have equal rights to access the normal curriculum which they will start teaching at 8:30a.m as communicated by the ministry.