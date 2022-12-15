Rwanda: RwandAir Announces Flight Delays

14 December 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alice Kagina

The national carrier, RwandAir has announced delays of flights coming to and leaving Kigali on December 14, due to heavy fog at Kigali International Airport.

"Due to poor visibility as a result of heavy fog at Kigali International Airport, we are expecting flight delays to or from Kigali. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause," RwandAir wrote on its Twitter handle.

It has been a while now since RwandAir flight disruptions including delays and cancellations have caused some level of frustration among passengers.

Just recently, the carrier apologized to the public for such issues citing technical problems it was facing and officials say that it is not unusual for an airline to meet such challenges but what is important is addressing them swiftly.

RwandAir, which two months ago won three major accolades - including for the 'Best Airline Staff in Africa; 'Best Cabin Crew in Africa; and 'Best Airline Cabin Cleanliness in Africa' - has in recent years widened its flight network, launching its 29th destination (to London Heathrow Airport) just last month.

