Uganda: Koshiba and Murungi Supreme at Kenya Day Golf Tournament

14 December 2022
The Independent (Kampala)
By Phillip Corry

Kampala — Godwin Murungi and Hisae Koshiba claimed the overall prizes at the Kenya Day Golf tournament held at the par 72 Uganda Golf Club on Saturday.

Counsel Murungi and Japanese national Koshiba both returned 41 points to win the Men's and Ladies category on a course that was overwhelmed by a record entry of close to 205 golfers. This caused caused a caddy crisis at the tournament with several members lifting their ownbags and pushing the trolleys.

This year's edition was unique in a sense that it had the Uganda People's Defence Forces taking on Kenya's Defence Forces, with the visitors winning by 273 points against 239 points.

The Military category was won by Kenya's Joseph Waigwa and Mercy Kinyanjui with 39 and 35 points respectively.

The Diplomat category was taken by Major General (Retired) George Aggrey Owino, the Kenyan High Commissioner to Uganda he returned 28 points while Maria Odido returned 30 points.

Group A,B and C where won by John Musiimenta, Hillary Ndungutse and Derrick Muhumuza with scores of 38,40,40 respectively.

The Ladies category group A B and C was won by Judith Kyomugisha, Doreen Mwesigye, Getrude Kityo with respective scores of 37, 32, 35

The Seniors was won by Chris Mutegyeki and Getrude Acato with 38 points on count back.

The junior winner was Malcolm Ireland with 41 points while the Guest winners where RodneTuryatemba and Faith Namara with 44 points and 34 points.

The tournament was sponsored by several Kenyan companies that include Kenya Ports Authority, KCB, Equity Bank, UAP Old Mutual, East African Breweries, Kenya Airways, MTN Uganda, Pepsi Uganda, Britam Insurance, ICEA Lion.

At the same tournament 100 trees where planted as means to preserve the environment and protect planet earth.

