Tanzania: Zanzibar Fisheries Master Plan on Course

THE Zanzibar Fisheries Master-Plan currently under preparations is expected to transform the fishery sector in isles.

The master plan among others aims at promoting the management of fisheries and marine products, uplifting small-scale fishers and seaweed farmers in providing them with education, innovation skills, access to infrastructure and resources for sustainable fisheries and marine products.

This was said by Dr Aboud Suleiman Jumbe- Principle/Permanent Secretary (PS), Ministry of Blue Economy at the stakeholder's engagement meeting on 'developing fisheries master plan 2023-2034'.

The plan will also include enabling access to funds; enhancing gender and community equality in fisheries and marine products; and fight child labour.

During the meeting held at Verde Hotel, north of Stone Town, Dr Jumbe informed participants that the master plan also includes developing ports, promoting quality products, protection of marine environment, and climate change; highlight risk of maritime accidents and natural disasters.

The PS said that the preparations engaged stakeholders and also closer collaboration between the government and development partners who continue to support the Blue Economy Zanzibar aims to have a better masterplan.

"We are grateful to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for their continued support in achieving our goal for the sustainable management of the Fisheries and Marine Products Sector," he said.

He said that the 2020-2025 CCM Election Manifesto also clearly outlined the need for a Fisheries Masterplan, as article 149 directs the government to improve fisheries, increase production, and increase the value chain of fish and marine products - including seaweed, sea cucumbers, crabs, octopuses and reef fish.

He said that priority areas in making the masterplan include "Review of Fisheries Policies, Laws and Regulations; Marine Conservation Act; strengthening Education, Conservation and Marine Patrols; Master Plan for Fisheries and Attracting the Private Sector in deep sea fishing; and Fisheries infrastructure including markets (including Malindi), ports, seafood drying infrastructure and fish farming; and hatching stations; strengthening the seaweed, Aquaculture, Sea Cucumbers, Crabs, Octopuses and Rock Fish;

He said President Hussein Mwinyi is already implementing priorities of the Fisheries and Marine Products Master Plan including production of 47,000 tonnes of fish per year within the first two years in office.

"The target is to produce 21,000 tonnes of seaweed per year before 2025; construction of Chamanangwe seaweed Factory, ongoing support to promote sea cucumber farms, crabs and construction of fish farms; and purchase of fishing boats.

Mr Omar Hassan, one of the participants commended the government for engaging them in the making of the master plan, and that most of the fishers' suggestions will considered.