Zimbabwe: Get A Social Media Manager Or Go Back To School, Madam Boss Told

Popular social media personality Madam Boss has been advised to hire a social media manager or return to school for grooming, following her recently shared ill-worded post on Facebook.

Madam Boss had taken to the platform to advertise controversial cleric, Walter Magaya's "miraculous" abilities but ended up in arms with her followers over politically incorrect terminology where she labelled mentally disturbed people, fools.

"Prophet Magaya tings.Hakuna vamwe vanemapenzi here tiende navo tinozviwonera tega (Is there anyone out there with a retard that we can take to get help (from Magaya))," she wrote.

In reaction, one camp blasted her display of ignorance and urged her to take some grooming lessons.

"Madam boss munekamwe hakudofo soo no matter how much I love you hudofo hwenyu fails me... Dzokerai kuchikoro it's never late. Arghhh of all the words was mapenzi necessary. Munobhowa, munodhina and you don't disappoint when it comes to disappointing (I love your work but I find you to be dull-witted, go back to school for grooming it's never too late)," Facebook user Graciouse Gray Machingambi wrote.

"Yes most people say benzi, mapenzi, but as a public figure it's very important to know how you address kana uchitaura coz remember makatosiyana nesu hedu ndirini ndikati benzi noone will come after me correcting me but because you are madam boss ziyai mashoko ekushandisa musaita kunge dofo (a person of your stature can't talk like an ordinary person on the street, choose your words wisely, stop acting dumb)," added Shezz Kumbie Kasi.

While others advised her to hire a social media manager.

"Madam Boss before you post have 3 or 2 people approve them l beg . They check diction, mood and tone. Zimbos aint kind to misfiring," said Kerita Tawana Choga.