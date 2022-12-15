Zimbabwe: Get A Social Media Manager Or Go Back To School, Madam Boss Told

14 December 2022
263Chat (Harare)

Popular social media personality Madam Boss has been advised to hire a social media manager or return to school for grooming, following her recently shared ill-worded post on Facebook.

Madam Boss had taken to the platform to advertise controversial cleric, Walter Magaya's "miraculous" abilities but ended up in arms with her followers over politically incorrect terminology where she labelled mentally disturbed people, fools.

"Prophet Magaya tings.Hakuna vamwe vanemapenzi here tiende navo tinozviwonera tega (Is there anyone out there with a retard that we can take to get help (from Magaya))," she wrote.

In reaction, one camp blasted her display of ignorance and urged her to take some grooming lessons.

"Madam boss munekamwe hakudofo soo no matter how much I love you hudofo hwenyu fails me... Dzokerai kuchikoro it's never late. Arghhh of all the words was mapenzi necessary. Munobhowa, munodhina and you don't disappoint when it comes to disappointing (I love your work but I find you to be dull-witted, go back to school for grooming it's never too late)," Facebook user Graciouse Gray Machingambi wrote.

"Yes most people say benzi, mapenzi, but as a public figure it's very important to know how you address kana uchitaura coz remember makatosiyana nesu hedu ndirini ndikati benzi noone will come after me correcting me but because you are madam boss ziyai mashoko ekushandisa musaita kunge dofo (a person of your stature can't talk like an ordinary person on the street, choose your words wisely, stop acting dumb)," added Shezz Kumbie Kasi.

While others advised her to hire a social media manager.

"Madam Boss before you post have 3 or 2 people approve them l beg . They check diction, mood and tone. Zimbos aint kind to misfiring," said Kerita Tawana Choga.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.