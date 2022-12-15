Tanzania: President Appoints New Permanent Secretaries

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has appointed two Permanent secretaries to lead Ministries responsible for Investment, Industry and Trade; and Home Affairs respectively.

A press statement issued by the State House on Wednesday states that the Head of State has appointed Dr Hashil Abdallah as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade.

Prior to his appointment, Dr Abdallah was Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry (Investment).

President Samia has also appointed Kaspar Mmuya as a new PS for the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Before his new roles, Mr Mmuya was Deputy Permanent Secretary, Office of the Prime Minister - Policy, Parliament and Coordination.

According to the statement signed by the Director of Presidential Communications Zuhura Yunus, the appointment of the duo is effective from December 9, 2022.